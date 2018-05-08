Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A KDKA story has prompted a policy hearing on whether the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should help financially support police K-9s.

KDKA Legal Editor Julie Grant appealed to Pennsylvania state Rep. Dom Costa, and now a dialogue is underway.

The police K-9s who protect and serve our Pennsylvania communities were the focus for lawmakers who traveled from all over the state to speak with police officers at the City of Pittsburgh’s K-9 Training Center.

“I represent the Mon Valley communities, McKeesport, Duquesne, Clairton, and in a lot of instances our K-9 units for our local police departments are entirely funded through funding efforts of the officers,” said Rep. Austin Davis, who represents District 35 of Allegheny County.

State Representative and retired City of Pittsburgh Chief of Police Costa led a roundtable discussion.

“With your help, we can get over this hurdle and find out where we can get some funding,” said Costa to the Officers.

The policy hearing, hosted by the House Democratic Policy Committee, gave officers the opportunity to sit face to face with lawmakers and talk about the funding needs for K-9 units. They discussed everything from vehicles and equipment, to training and the costs of caring for the K-9s after retirement.

“With the vehicles, you have to have a special cage. We equip our officers with a button that opens the door so that the dog can be deployed without the officer being there. You have a temperature setting instrument that monitors it and adjusts the temperature to protect the dog,” said Commander Clarence E. Trapp, of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

It wasn’t just talking that happened at the policy hearing, there was action. Some of the city of Pittsburgh K-9s did demonstrations for the lawmakers.

K-9 Edo excelled in an explosive detection demonstration. He was spot-on, alerting to exactly where they were hidden. K-9 Bush perfectly carried out an apprehension demonstration, obeying his partner’s commands as he called him off the apprehension. This ability is especially crucial for officer safety, if they are in a situation where it’s too dangerous for them to go to their K-9 partner.

The state lawmakers were not only impressed with what they witnessed, but said they were enlightened about everything learned.

“When you think about it, police services are a core function of government. And so we need to find money in Harrisburg to support our police departments so they can have K9 units,” said Rep. Mark Longietti, who represents District 7 in Mercer County.

“I think it’s a critical that we as lawmakers take a look at and try to create a policy prescription for as well as some funding,” said Rep. Austin Davis.

“Without state funding it makes it impossible for some. So I think we’re looking at a whole new ballgame thanks to you coming to us,” said Rep. Costa.

“What we learned was about the cost of this which we didn’t realize that. And we assumed these costs were incorporated, but we’re finding out that police officers have to raise money to train these dogs because it’s very expensive,” said Rep. Paul Costa, representing District 34 in Allegheny County.

“I think it’s so important that we as a state really have to take this very seriously, try to provide some grant programs to help our municipalities purchase the dogs. It’s a win-win. It’s a win for the state, it’s a win for these small municipalities, and it helps to fight crime,” said Rep. Chris Sainato, representing District 9 in Lawrence County.

The representatives will return to Harrisburg on May 22, 2018, and they will share with their colleagues what they learned at the policy hearing. Rep. Costa told KDKA the next step will be a delegation meeting and a discussion among the members of the Law Enforcement Caucus, which he chairs. Perhaps the ongoing discussion will lead to a change in the law.