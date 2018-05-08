PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Popular brewery Rivertowne Brewing has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Our news partners at the Post-Gazette say the Westmoreland County brewer and its four restaurants filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The brewery is citing intense competition in the craft beer industry.

Rivertowne Brewing says its restaurants in Verona, North Huntingdon, Monroeville and the North Shore will continue to operate while the company reorganizes financially.

A turnaround plan is due to be filed with the court by September the PG reports.