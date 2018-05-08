Filed Under:Neville Island, Neville Township, Shenango Coke Works

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The smokestacks at the former Shenango Coke Works on Neville Island are set to be demolished Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the smokestacks are scheduled to be imploded at noon.

The health department said the contractor on the demolition was required to remove all Asbestos and as much coal dust as possible from the area.

The plant stopped production in 2016, citing declining demand in the North American steel industry. Two years earlier, the plant was fined more than $1 million for air pollution violations.

