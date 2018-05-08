NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna and Katy Perry were among the celebrities who took the theme of the Met Gala very religiously.

This year’s theme was the influence of Catholicism on fashion.

Rihanna looked absolutely papal when she arrived Monday in a Maison Margiela pearl- and crystal-embellished gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching papal mitre and necklace.

Perry also wowed in a metallic mini-dress, long boots and massive feathery wings. She looked like a post-punk angel. Her wingspan was so broad she was forced to turn sideways as the entered the museum.

Olivia Munn’s chainmail dress was inspired by religious war. Specifically, the Crusades.

The actress wore a daring, sleeveless chainmail dress, custom-made by H&M that had a plunging neckline and open sides. The whole outfit she acknowledged was being held together “by little chains.”

She topped it with a stunning headdress created by Michael Schmidt.

Munn called the invitation to the gala “special” and was honored to be included in “the most amazing group of people.”

Munn had read ahead of what items were waiting for her inside and was looking forward to inspecting items that the Vatican rarely loans out but did for the gala.

“Master of None” co-writer and actress Lena Waithe added some politics to her outfit to the Met Gala – she wore a cape made of the LGBTQ Pride flag.

Waithe says “it’s all about being black and gay at the Met gala.” She made Emmy history last year as the first African-American woman to win for comedy writing.

Scarlett Johansson walked Monday’s Met Gala carpet in Marchesa – the fashion brand owned by the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein.

Georgina Chapman’s womenswear brand was a red carpet staple prior to the sexual misconduct scandal that enveloped Weinstein, with dozens of women saying he sexually assaulted them. The company has been a mainstay for decades.

That all ended after the accusations against Weinstein began piling up, including revelations that the movie mogul once bullied stars into wearing his wife’s designs.

The brand had been absent on carpets at the Academy Awards and other high-profile events. Marchesa also canceled its Fashion Week show in New York in February.

Johansson has long been a fan of the brand but also pledged her support of the #TimesUp movement.

She offered no comment on why she chose to wear Marchesa to the Met Gala.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

