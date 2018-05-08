KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) — Volunteers at a local animal shelter say one of their dogs has waited too long to find a loving home.

Shelby is a 7 year old beagle mix. She’s been at the Orphans of the Storm shelter in Kittanning, Armstrong County for three years.

“Perfect, ideal home would be a house with no small children, and no other dogs,” said Orphans of the Storm volunteer Chris O’Donnell. “She needs people who will take good care of her.”

Shelby is on a grain-free diet because of allergies and also must take supplements for arthritis.

For more information on Shelby and other adoptable animals, click the link to visit the website for Orphans of the Storm, or call them at 724-548-4520.