WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a plan to wipe more than $15 billion in unused spending off the government’s books.

The plan wouldn’t have much practical impact on targeted programs such as the popular Children’s Health Insurance Program but would take away leftover funding that could be used to pay for spending elsewhere in the budget.

House Republican leaders hope to pass the measure this month, but it faces more resistance in the narrowly divided Senate.

White House Budget director Mick Mulvaney called the cuts “an obvious step toward reducing unnecessary spending and protecting the American taxpayer.”

Trimming back previously allocated funding used to be common in Washington but the so-called rescissions process hasn’t been used since the Clinton administration.

