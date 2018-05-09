Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after an accident forced a school bus off the road in Washington County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Fort Cherry Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

According to emergency officials, the bus and another vehicle crashed, and then the bus went off the road and over a small hillside. No students were on the bus at the time.

Both drivers had to be removed from the vehicles. They were taken to Canonsburg Hospital, but there’s no word on their conditions.

Fort Cherry Road was closed down in both directions.

The superintendent of the Fort Cherry School District released this statement about the crash:

“A Fort Cherry School District bus was in an accident this afternoon on Fort Cherry Road. No children were on the bus; the driver has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution. To our understanding, the bus driver was not at fault. We hope all individuals involved are unharmed and are waiting for more information regarding the safety of all involved.”

