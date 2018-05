Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the Hill District.

The gunfire was first reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting, or the name or condition of the victim.

Officers were gathering in the street outside the Bedford Dwellings housing complex as the investigation got underway.

