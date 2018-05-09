Filed Under:Latrobe, Legion Keener Park, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) – Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for damaging picnic tables in a Westmoreland County park.

According to the Latrobe Parks and Recreation Department, a group of kids entered Legion Keener Park around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They left the area around 3:30 a.m.

During that time, the kids stacked and damaged all of the picnic tables in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Latrobe Parks and Recreation Department or Latrobe Police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch