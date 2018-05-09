Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) – Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for damaging picnic tables in a Westmoreland County park.

According to the Latrobe Parks and Recreation Department, a group of kids entered Legion Keener Park around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They left the area around 3:30 a.m.

During that time, the kids stacked and damaged all of the picnic tables in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Latrobe Parks and Recreation Department or Latrobe Police.

