PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police said a man was shot early Wednesday morning in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Police said the male victim was answering the front door of a home in the 400 block of Moore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and was shot as he walked onto the porch.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said a number of people were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.