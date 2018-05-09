Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bomb threat at North Allegheny Intermediate School prompted all students to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown and the students were sent to Carson Middle School.

According to a statement from the district, transportation home will be provided to North Allegheny students at 2:15 p.m., which is the normal dismissal time.

Parents and guardians wishing to pick up their children prior to dismissal will be directed to the Carson Middle School gym, where they will have to present a photo ID. Additionally, students will only be released to individuals listed in their emergency contact information.

All activities scheduled at North Allegheny Intermediate School have been canceled for the day.

Police are at the scene investigating.

