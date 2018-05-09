Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates fell behind the White Sox, 4-0, in the first inning Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. But that deficit quickly disappeared when they answered with four of their own in the second to tie the game and start anew.

But when Jose Abreu doubled home a run in the home half of the second to regain the lead for the White Sox, it looked like it could be a long night for the Pirates and their pitching staff. But they didn’t falter. Instead, they responded with six straight runs en route to a 10-6 victory.

Such has become life for the Pirates that a deficit is not seen as a crisis; it’s seen as an opportunity, as evidenced by their nine comeback victories this season.

The Pirates racked up 16 hits in Tuesday’s win, marking the 17th time they’ve out-hit their opponent. They are 15-2 in those games, as opposed to 4-13 when the opposing team out-hits them. Even more surprising given the score, none of those 16 hits was a home run. Only four went for extra bases: Corey Dickerson, Gregory Polanco and Colin Moran each hit a double, and Josh Bell’s triple in the sixth inning drove in Polanco to extend their lead to 8-5. Each Pirates starter reached base at least once, and five collected multiple hits.

The win raised the Pirates’ interleague record to 7-2 on the season. They’ll try to complete the sweep of the two-game series Wednesday with Trevor Williams on the mound. Reynaldo Lopez will start for the White Sox.

The Pirates’ starting lineup:

1. Adam Frazier, Left Field

2. Gregory Polanco, Right Field

3. Starling Marte, Center Field

4. Josh Bell, 1st Base

5. Corey Dickerson, Designated Hitter

6. Elias Diaz, Catcher

7. Colin Moran, 3rd Base

8. Sean Rodriguez, 2nd Base

9. Jordy Mercer, Shortstop