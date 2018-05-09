Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Larimer neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Lowell Street around 12:10 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

A police spokeswoman said the officers found a deceased male lying on the ground between two homes. She said initial reports indicate the victim was shot where his body was later discovered.

The victim was described as a young adult male. His name had not been released.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.