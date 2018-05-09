Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up some unique and delicious waffles!

Tater Tot Waffles with Smoked Salmon

1 (32-ounce) bag Tater Tots

Cooking spray

Salt

Black pepper

12 thin slices smoked salmon

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup capers

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup sliced green onion

Directions:

Thaw the bag of Tater Tots. Preheat an 8-inch waffle iron to medium-high. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Spread with 2 cups tots; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Close waffle iron; cook 5 minutes or until nearly crisp. Open waffle iron; fill in any holes with more tots. Close; cook 3 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining tots. Top waffles with the slices of smoked salmon, 1 cup sour cream, the capers, red onion, and the sliced green onion.

Serves: 4

Pancetta and Cinnamon Waffles

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus 1/3 cup, plus extra for greasing the waffle iron

3 (4-ounce) slices pancetta, about ¼-inch thick, diced into ¼-inch pieces

3 cups Belgian waffle mix

2 eggs

1-1/2 cups water

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread the walnuts in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until toasted. Set aside to cool.

Preheat and lightly grease a waffle iron.

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pancetta and cook until brown and crispy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the pancetta to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to cool.

In a large mixing bowl, combine waffle mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water, cinnamon, and salt. Using a whisk, blend the ingredients together until smooth. Stir in the pancetta. Pour the batter, using the amount recommended by the waffle iron manufacturer’s instructions, into the preheated waffle iron. Cook waffles for 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown.

Place waffles onto serving plates. Sprinkle with the chopped walnuts and drizzle with maple syrup. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4 to 6