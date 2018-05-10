Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy has been fired and arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a defendant in a civil matter.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Sheriff Donald Modrick collected more than $10,000 from a defendant. The money was supposed to be applied toward two judgments rendered by the court, but Modrick failed to turn over all of the money to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

He also failed to legally serve the defendant a court order when he collected the $10,000.

Modrick was suspended in late April when an investigation began, and authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Modrick on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody and fired Thursday morning after he turned himself in to authorities.

Modrick is facing a number of charges, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

