CRAFTON (KDKA) — Crafton Police say they are increasing patrols in one neighborhood following multiple reports of tire slashings.

According to investigators, the incidents have been reported along Noble Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

They are now asking for the public’s help as they search for suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on that road in recent weeks to give them a call at 412-921-2016, or message them directly on Facebook.

In the meantime, police will have an increased presence in the area during the night.

In a message to the community, Crafton Police say: “Please do not be alarmed if you observe Officers in the area during these times.”

Tips can remain anonymous.

