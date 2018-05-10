Filed Under:Delphine Gibson, Huntingdon

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) – A funeral home says a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was the oldest person in the United States has died.

The Robert D Heath Funeral Home said that Delphine Gibson died Wednesday.

Gibson had been living at a Huntingdon nursing home since 2004, when she was 100.

She attributed her long life to good food, her faith in God and her church.

delphine gibson Oldest Person In U.S. Dies In Huntingdon At Age 114

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

She was born Delphine Tucker on Aug. 17, 1903, in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

She helped out on her family’s farm until she married Taylor Gibson in 1928.

The couple lived for a time in North Carolina then moved to Mount Union, Pennsylvania, in the 1930s to work in the brickyards. Her husband died in 1980.

Gov. Tom Wolf calls her an incredible woman who will be missed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch