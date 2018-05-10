Filed Under:Arles Street, Duquesne, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Police Chase

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police are searching for suspects after a high-speed chase in Duquesne overnight.

According to police, the incident started as a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on Arles Street in Duquesne.

(Photo Credit: Dan Vojtko/KDKA)

Police officers saw a vehicle leaving the area at a very high-rate of speed. They backed off and called ahead to let other officers know what was coming.

“The speed of that vehicle kept increasing and my officer backed off, radioed ahead to the officers from the Munhall and Homestead police departments that there was a vehicle coming their direction at a high-rate of speed,” Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said.

The suspects fled on foot after crashing the vehicle in Homestead.

No one is in custody and no injuries have been reported

Two guns were found behind a dumpster near where the car crashed, but it is unclear if they are connected to the incident.

