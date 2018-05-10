Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A security officer says when he informed a mother her 3-year-old son had been found wandering by himself, she seemed unaware he was missing and “annoyed” rather than concerned.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the East Hills.

A criminal complaint says the 3-year-old boy knocked on the door of the Family Center in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. An employee answered the door, realized the boy was alone and took him to the East Hills Security Office next door.

Security officers reviewed surveillance cameras in the area to try to figure out where the boy lived, but were unable to determine where he came from. The officers then called police to report the incident before going door-to-door to try to find the boy’s home.

An officer eventually noticed the front door of a home in the 2200 block of Wilner Drive was open. The officer went to the home and found Andrea Hamilton inside.

When the officer asked Hamilton if she was missing a child, she allegedly “replied along the lines of ‘I don’t know,'” then called for her child. She described what the child was wearing, and the officer was able to determine the 3-year-old boy was Hamilton’s son.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton was “completely unaware” her son was missing and the security officer said she seemed “annoyed about the inconvenience” and didn’t seem panicked, upset or concerned.

Hamilton allegedly said she had left her son outside in the rear of the house on a tricycle for about five to ten minutes while she cleaned the house and took out the trash, leaving the back and front doors open.

Police say the security officer spoke with Hamilton almost 20 minutes after the child knocked on the door of the Family Center.

Hamilton is facing child endangerment charges. She was taken into custody, but later released on her own recognizance.

