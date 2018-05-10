Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman who is already accused of faking a pregnancy to get a ride in an ambulance is now in trouble for allegedly stealing and crashing a car.

Police say, about a month and a half ago, Leeann Armstrong was stranded in Latrobe and desperate to get a ride back to Greensburg. So she allegedly called the Mutual Aid ambulance service, faking a medical condition.

“She called an ambulance and said she was having difficulty with a pregnancy,” Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said on March 27.

The ambulance drove Armstrong to the emergency room at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. Once there, she simply walked out of the hospital and went home.

Police easily found her because the ambulance service had her name and address in the computer.

She admitted she wasn’t pregnant and only called the ambulance for a ride.

“They did charge her with theft of services, which is, I think it’s over an $800 fine she’s being charged with,” Stafford said. “It’s probably a little cheaper to call a taxi or an Uber.”

Armstrong is now in trouble again for taking another ride.

According to police paperwork, she was drinking at a friend’s house. They got into an argument and he kicked her out of the home.

Police say Armstrong stole her friend’s car and crashed it in Hempfield Township.

According to police, she was extremely intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of .168, more than twice the legal limit.

Armstrong now faces a long list of new charges, including stealing a car and DUI.