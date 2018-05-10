Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Arts Festival performances in Point State Park to the annual summer concerts in Allegheny County parks, there are plenty of opportunities to catch free concerts in and around the Pittsburgh area.

The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival will feature free concerts at Point State Park every night from June 1 to June 10. Mavis Staples will open the series, which will also feature acts such as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and The Mavericks. For more information, visit traf.trustarts.org. June 1: Mavis Staples

June 2: Everything Everything

June 3: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

June 4: Banda Magda

June 5: Mendelssohn Choir: The Times They Are A-Changin’: Words and Music of Bob Dylan

June 6: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

June 7: Sidewalk Chalk

June 8: Valerie June

June 9: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

June 10: The Mavericks

Hartwood Acres’ annual summer concert series will include Noah Gundersen with Some Kind of Animal, Phillip Phillips and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, among other acts, every Sunday night from June 3 to Sept. 2. Visit alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concert-series.aspx for a full list. June 3: River City Brass Brass Band

June 10: Noah Gundersen with Some Kind of Animal

June 17: Father’s Day Car Cruise and Concert featuring Swinging with the Angels

June 24: Lera Lynn

July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

July 8: The Original Lakeside with The Bill Henry Band

July 15: Phillip Phillips

July 22: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Angela Autumn

July 29: Lucius with Brooke Annibale

Aug. 5: Toots & The Maytals

Aug. 12: BNY Mellon Jazz presents Larry Carlton with Frank Cunimondo

Aug. 19: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Aug. 26: Sinkane

Sept. 2: 19th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival featuring local bands

There will be performances at the South Park Amphitheater every Friday night from June 1 to Aug. 31. Those acts include Chris Jamison with Jesse Denaro, Jefferson Starship and Better Than Ezra with Two Birds. Visit alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concert-series.aspx for a full list. June 1: Pittsburgh Opera

June 8: Samantha Fish

June 15: Tamburitzans

June 22: Justin Fabus with Frank Vieira

June 30: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

July 6: Chris Jamison with Jesse Denaro

July 13: Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors with The Hawkeyes

July 20: Thompson Square

July 27: Jefferson Starship

Aug. 3: Better Than Ezra with Two Birds

Aug. 10: Sweet Crude with Donora

Aug. 17: BNY Mellon Jazz presents Jean Luc Ponty

Aug. 24: Shawn Mullins

Aug. 31: Paul Luc & Kayla Schureman

The Frick will also host live performances every Friday night from June 15 to Aug. 31. Acts range from the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale performing movie music to country rock artist Michael Christopher. More information can be found at thefrickpittsburgh.org/Event-Summer-Fridays-at-the-Frick. June 15: Hooray for Hollywood — Pittsburgh Concert Chorale

June 22: Diamante Trio with Lilly Abreu

June 29: Family Night—Pittsburgh Festival Opera + The Funky Fly Project

July 6: Phat Man Dee with members of The Cultural District

July 13: Flashpoint Run + Staff Summer Pop-Up Shop

July 20: Charm & Chain

July 27: A (Mid)summer Night Frick Swing — The Jazz Conspiracy Big Band

Aug. 3: Daddy Longleg’s Homegrown Revival

Aug. 10: Kyle Lacy and the Harlem River Noise

Aug. 17: In Bed By Ten Dance Party

Aug. 24: Michael Christopher

Aug. 31: The Buckle Downs

Downtown, there will be three days of jazz performances on June 15, 16 and 17 for the Pittsburgh Jazzlive International Festival. The Festival line-up can be found at pittsburghjazzfest.org/schedule.

Artists will perform in Market Square for the “Night Market” series on Saturday nights starting in May and lasting all the way through October. For more information, visit downtownpittsburgh.com/2018/05/07/saturday-night-market-week. May 12: Raelynn Nelson, Angela Autumn, Tears of Joy

May 19: Morgan Erina, Nathan Zoob, Bad Custer

May 26: AcoustiCafe Showcase: Kayla Schureman, Chet Vincent, Zack Keim

June 2: LoFi Delphi; Andre Costello and The Cool Minors; Grand Piano; DJ – The Lopez

Jun 30: AcoustiCafe Showcase: Mark Dignam, The Wreckids, Lindsay Dragan Additional artists have not yet been announced.

There will be weekly concerts in Greensburg from June through early September. June 1: The Commonheart

June 8: Lilly Hiatt

June 15: Butcher Brown

June 22: Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters

June 29: ONA

July 6: Selwyn Birchwood

July 13: Christian Lopez

July 20: Chuck Prophet

July 27: Donna the Buffalo

Aug. 3: The English Channel

Aug. 10: Vanessa Collier

Aug. 17: Dancing Dream

Aug. 24: David Wax Museum

Aug. 31: Swift Technique

Sept. 7: Jocelyn and Chris Arndt

You can catch cover bands like Styx Tribute, Beatlemania Magic and Earth Wind and Fire Tribute at the Rivers Casino Amphitheater on Fridays. May 25: Chris Jamison

June 22: Velveeta

June 29: Styx Tribute

July 3: Beatlemania Magic

July 4: No Bad JuJu

July 19: Badfish Sublime Tribute

July 20: Totally 80’s and Old Skool

July 21: Bill Henry Band

July 27: Chris Higbee and The Hobbs Sisters

Aug. 3: Joe Grushecky and The House Rockers

Aug. 10: Earth Wind and Fire Tribute

There will be free live music at the SouthSide Works town square every Friday and Saturday night through the end of September. June 1: Donna O

June 2: King’s Ransom

June 8: Mark Ferrari

June 9: SouthSide Works Street Party with Tres Lads and Bastard Bearded Irishmen

June 15: Tim Vitullo Band

June 16: Teresa Hawthorne & Legacee Live

June 22: Mojo Mary & The Evolution

June 23: RML Jazz

June 29: Merrymakers Jazz Duo

June 30: Supermoon

July 6: SouthSide Works Exposed with The Delaneys and Velveeta

July 7: SouthSide Works Exposed with Shelly Duff, The Brighton Boys, Dancing Queen, Kierra Darshell’s Drag Show, No Bad JuJu

July 8: SouthSide Works Exposed with Kelsey Friday and The Rest of the Week Band

July 13: Charlie Barath & Friends

July 14: This – That & The Other Thing

July 20: Eddie and The Bruisers

July 21: Antoinette Jazz Band

July 27: Valentino & The Avengers

July 28: The Kardasz Brothers

Aug. 3: Christopher Mark Jones & The Roots Ensemble

Aug. 4: Carrie Collins Music

Aug. 10: Craig Davis Jazz

Aug. 11: SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival with Blended Reality, Radio Tokyo, Meeting of Important People

Aug. 17: Jimmy Adler Band

Aug. 18: David Hipchen

Aug. 24: Zig Daniels

Aug. 25: The Danny McGoo Band

Aug. 31: The Squirrel Hillbillies

Sept. 1: Lenny Smith & The Instant Gators

Sept. 7: Jesse Lowry

Sept. 8: The Eclectics Jazz Ensemble

Sept. 14: School of Rock Wexford House Band

Sept. 15: Cosmic Attack Blues Band

Sept. 21: Ray Lanich Band

Sept. 22: Tilted Shadows

Sept. 28: 732 The Electric Duo

Sept. 29: The E.K. Band