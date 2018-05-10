Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Arts Festival performances in Point State Park to the annual summer concerts in Allegheny County parks, there are plenty of opportunities to catch free concerts in and around the Pittsburgh area.
The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival will feature free concerts at Point State Park every night from June 1 to June 10. Mavis Staples will open the series, which will also feature acts such as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and The Mavericks. For more information, visit traf.trustarts.org.
June 1: Mavis Staples
June 2: Everything Everything
June 3: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
June 4: Banda Magda
June 5: Mendelssohn Choir: The Times They Are A-Changin’: Words and Music of Bob Dylan
June 6: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
June 7: Sidewalk Chalk
June 8: Valerie June
June 9: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
June 10: The Mavericks
Hartwood Acres’ annual summer concert series will include Noah Gundersen with Some Kind of Animal, Phillip Phillips and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, among other acts, every Sunday night from June 3 to Sept. 2. Visit alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concert-series.aspx for a full list.
June 3: River City Brass Brass Band
June 10: Noah Gundersen with Some Kind of Animal
June 17: Father’s Day Car Cruise and Concert featuring Swinging with the Angels
June 24: Lera Lynn
July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
July 8: The Original Lakeside with The Bill Henry Band
July 15: Phillip Phillips
July 22: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Angela Autumn
July 29: Lucius with Brooke Annibale
Aug. 5: Toots & The Maytals
Aug. 12: BNY Mellon Jazz presents Larry Carlton with Frank Cunimondo
Aug. 19: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Aug. 26: Sinkane
Sept. 2: 19th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival featuring local bands
There will be performances at the South Park Amphitheater every Friday night from June 1 to Aug. 31. Those acts include Chris Jamison with Jesse Denaro, Jefferson Starship and Better Than Ezra with Two Birds. Visit alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concert-series.aspx for a full list.
June 1: Pittsburgh Opera
June 8: Samantha Fish
June 15: Tamburitzans
June 22: Justin Fabus with Frank Vieira
June 30: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
July 6: Chris Jamison with Jesse Denaro
July 13: Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors with The Hawkeyes
July 20: Thompson Square
July 27: Jefferson Starship
Aug. 3: Better Than Ezra with Two Birds
Aug. 10: Sweet Crude with Donora
Aug. 17: BNY Mellon Jazz presents Jean Luc Ponty
Aug. 24: Shawn Mullins
Aug. 31: Paul Luc & Kayla Schureman
The Frick will also host live performances every Friday night from June 15 to Aug. 31. Acts range from the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale performing movie music to country rock artist Michael Christopher. More information can be found at thefrickpittsburgh.org/Event-Summer-Fridays-at-the-Frick.
June 15: Hooray for Hollywood — Pittsburgh Concert Chorale
June 22: Diamante Trio with Lilly Abreu
June 29: Family Night—Pittsburgh Festival Opera + The Funky Fly Project
July 6: Phat Man Dee with members of The Cultural District
July 13: Flashpoint Run + Staff Summer Pop-Up Shop
July 20: Charm & Chain
July 27: A (Mid)summer Night Frick Swing — The Jazz Conspiracy Big Band
Aug. 3: Daddy Longleg’s Homegrown Revival
Aug. 10: Kyle Lacy and the Harlem River Noise
Aug. 17: In Bed By Ten Dance Party
Aug. 24: Michael Christopher
Aug. 31: The Buckle Downs
Downtown, there will be three days of jazz performances on June 15, 16 and 17 for the Pittsburgh Jazzlive International Festival. The Festival line-up can be found at pittsburghjazzfest.org/schedule.
Artists will perform in Market Square for the “Night Market” series on Saturday nights starting in May and lasting all the way through October. For more information, visit downtownpittsburgh.com/2018/05/07/saturday-night-market-week.
May 12: Raelynn Nelson, Angela Autumn, Tears of Joy
May 19: Morgan Erina, Nathan Zoob, Bad Custer
May 26: AcoustiCafe Showcase: Kayla Schureman, Chet Vincent, Zack Keim
June 2: LoFi Delphi; Andre Costello and The Cool Minors; Grand Piano; DJ – The Lopez
Jun 30: AcoustiCafe Showcase: Mark Dignam, The Wreckids, Lindsay Dragan
Additional artists have not yet been announced.
There will be weekly concerts in Greensburg from June through early September.
June 1: The Commonheart
June 8: Lilly Hiatt
June 15: Butcher Brown
June 22: Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters
June 29: ONA
July 6: Selwyn Birchwood
July 13: Christian Lopez
July 20: Chuck Prophet
July 27: Donna the Buffalo
Aug. 3: The English Channel
Aug. 10: Vanessa Collier
Aug. 17: Dancing Dream
Aug. 24: David Wax Museum
Aug. 31: Swift Technique
Sept. 7: Jocelyn and Chris Arndt
You can catch cover bands like Styx Tribute, Beatlemania Magic and Earth Wind and Fire Tribute at the Rivers Casino Amphitheater on Fridays.
May 25: Chris Jamison
June 22: Velveeta
June 29: Styx Tribute
July 3: Beatlemania Magic
July 4: No Bad JuJu
July 19: Badfish Sublime Tribute
July 20: Totally 80’s and Old Skool
July 21: Bill Henry Band
July 27: Chris Higbee and The Hobbs Sisters
Aug. 3: Joe Grushecky and The House Rockers
Aug. 10: Earth Wind and Fire Tribute
There will be free live music at the SouthSide Works town square every Friday and Saturday night through the end of September.
June 1: Donna O
June 2: King’s Ransom
June 8: Mark Ferrari
June 9: SouthSide Works Street Party with Tres Lads and Bastard Bearded Irishmen
June 15: Tim Vitullo Band
June 16: Teresa Hawthorne & Legacee Live
June 22: Mojo Mary & The Evolution
June 23: RML Jazz
June 29: Merrymakers Jazz Duo
June 30: Supermoon
July 6: SouthSide Works Exposed with The Delaneys and Velveeta
July 7: SouthSide Works Exposed with Shelly Duff, The Brighton Boys, Dancing Queen, Kierra Darshell’s Drag Show, No Bad JuJu
July 8: SouthSide Works Exposed with Kelsey Friday and The Rest of the Week Band
July 13: Charlie Barath & Friends
July 14: This – That & The Other Thing
July 20: Eddie and The Bruisers
July 21: Antoinette Jazz Band
July 27: Valentino & The Avengers
July 28: The Kardasz Brothers
Aug. 3: Christopher Mark Jones & The Roots Ensemble
Aug. 4: Carrie Collins Music
Aug. 10: Craig Davis Jazz
Aug. 11: SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival with Blended Reality, Radio Tokyo, Meeting of Important People
Aug. 17: Jimmy Adler Band
Aug. 18: David Hipchen
Aug. 24: Zig Daniels
Aug. 25: The Danny McGoo Band
Aug. 31: The Squirrel Hillbillies
Sept. 1: Lenny Smith & The Instant Gators
Sept. 7: Jesse Lowry
Sept. 8: The Eclectics Jazz Ensemble
Sept. 14: School of Rock Wexford House Band
Sept. 15: Cosmic Attack Blues Band
Sept. 21: Ray Lanich Band
Sept. 22: Tilted Shadows
Sept. 28: 732 The Electric Duo
Sept. 29: The E.K. Band
Several events coming up this summer have yet to announce their line-ups, including the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, which will take place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, and the Deustchtown Music Festival on the North Side on July 13 and 14.