PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the Penguins’ season has come to an end, many fans have turned their attention to another team whose star player remains beloved here in Pittsburgh.

Sure, Marc-Andre Fleury still has a lot of fans in the ‘Burgh, but he also has a lot of fans in Las Vegas now, too.

Those fans come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

But Fleury’s biggest fan in Vegas may just be of the furry variety. And with the Golden Knights now in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals, this fan is taking the hockey world by storm.

His name is Bark-Andre Furry, and the 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier is becoming something of a social media star. He’s even been featured on NHL.com.

Bark-Andre has his own Twitter account where he cheers on the Golden Knights, and trash talks their opponents. Using hashtags like, #SquishTheFish and #CookemAndHookem, for the San Jose Sharks.

Recently, Bark-Andre even got his own personalized Golden Knights jersey with a nameplate and Fleury’s No. 29 on the back. The NHL says the jersey is infant size and was customized at the team’s official store at City National Arena.

But Bark-Andre wasn’t always named after the beloved goaltender. The little dog started out as Fenway. His owner tells NHL.com that he’s also a Boston Red Sox fan.

Then, last year, when Fleury left Pittsburgh for Vegas in the league’s Expansion Draft, Bark-Andre’s owner decided a name change was in order. And their undying love of the Golden Knights was born.

Bark-Andre and his owner have become huge fans of the team, going to practices, being featured by the team’s reporter and collecting Golden Knights’ gear.

And, on Thursday, Bark-Andre’s biggest dream came true. A meet-and-greet with Fleury himself! The goalie says he had seen the dog in the stands during practices, but the two had never met face-to-snout before now.

Marc-Andre and Bark-Andre posed for photos, and as you can see by their smiles, Fleury always remembered fondly here in Pittsburgh for it, a good time was had by all.

Marc-Andre Fleury please meet Bark-Andre Furry 🐶🤝 pic.twitter.com/Z6BhrlLRIh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 10, 2018

Bark-Andre even got a tweet from the one-and-only Stanley Cup…

If only I could be so lucky… https://t.co/SEWqshKEaY — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) May 10, 2018

Keep on cheering Bark-Andre, lots of fans here in Pittsburgh will be doing the same for the Golden Knights’ goalie as his playoff journey continues.

