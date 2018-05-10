Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man believed to be the ringleader in a Jamaican lottery scam has been arrested following a Pittsburgh woman’s arrest in connection to the scam last year.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that 22-year-old Kristoff Cain, of Jamaica, has been charged with corrupt organizations, theft by deception and other felony crimes.

Cain was identified as a ringleader after 72-year-old Audrey Huff, of Pittsburgh, was arrested last year.

Huff was working as a money mule in the scam and wired more than $295,000 in funds stolen from elderly Americans to scam artists in Jamaica, including Cain.

Victims of the scam thought they were paying taxes on their lottery winnings.

Cain was arrested in Florida and sent to Pittsburgh. He is currently in the Allegheny County Prison, awaiting a preliminary hearing on May 23.