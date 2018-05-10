Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A man accused of having inappropriate contact with young girls at a Westmoreland County church has been arrested.

According to police, the incident happened at the Christ Church in Greensburg on April 22.

A white male allegedly approached a group of girls after Mass and asked for money to play the piano. The girls, ages 6 to 10, said they didn’t have any money.

“He started patting them down, but it was more than a normal pat down,” Greensburg Police Captain Robert Stafford said. “He was really touching their whole entire body.”

He then grabbed a sugar packet and began sprinkling it on the girls’ heads.

Before he left, he told the girls not to report his action because he would get in trouble.

On Wednesday, multiple sources identified the man as 58-year-old Martin Eseny.

Police spoke with him over the phone and he initially denied being at the church. When police said they knew he was at the church, Eseny admitted to being there. However, he said he was only having coffee across the room from where the girls were.

When confronted about asking the girls for money to play the piano, he replied, “What’s wrong with that?”

Later, he admitted to patting the girls down and hiding in order to watch them play.

Eseny has been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.