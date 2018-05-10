Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A program called Fresh Access allows SNAP and food stamp recipients a way to shop at local farmers markets.

The program is being run by Pittsburgh-based Just Harvest and it makes it easy to get more for less.

Now, with food stamps and EBT cards, for $5 worth of fruits and vegetables, you get an extra $2 by using your card.

“For people who have EBT cards, for every $5 that they put on their EBT card, they are eligible to get a coupon for $2 free, which can only be used on fresh produce,” Ronni Weiss, of Just Harvest, said.

The farmers market in Market Square opened at 10 a.m. and will be in town every Thursday until the end of October.

“The best nutrition, the best flavor, the best quality. When you get it right from the farm, you are supporting small businesses, your community, and the product can’t be beat,” Amy Andrews. Of Andrews Farm, said.

That’s because it goes from the garden or the orchard straight into your hands.

“We try to reach out to all different communities. So we want to make sure that each community has access to fresh-grown produce. Now at our farm, we try to pick and sell everything within 24 hours,” Dale Woolf, of Woolf Farms, said.

When you fall in love with the farmers market, it’s a hard habit to break.

“It’s just a passion I have in life. When I got involved with Just Harvest several years ago, the Fresh Access program was expanding to the other markets,” Forrest Kesterson, of Just Harvest, said.

This is the 14th year for the farmers market in Downtown Pittsburgh, but it is more than just fruits and vegetables. You can also buy flowers and plants.