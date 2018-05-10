Filed Under:North Carolina, Warsaw

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WARSAW, N.C. (AP) – A video posted to social media shows a teenager in his prom attire being choked by a police officer and slammed onto a Waffle House parking lot in North Carolina.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland told The News & Observer of Raleigh that his department and the district attorney’s office are investigating, and more information will be released. It wasn’t immediately clear what might have prompted the officer’s use of force.

waffle house prom police teen1 Video: Police Officer Chokes Teen In Prom Attire, Forces Him To Ground

(Photo Credit: Anthony Wall/Facebook)

One video posted to Facebook on May 8 shows the white officer slamming the black teenager against a window, then turning him around and gripping the teen’s neck. The officer then pins him to the pavement with his left hand on the teen’s head as other young people stand around them, recording the scene.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch