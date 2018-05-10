Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A man is facing a long list of charges following a three-county police chase Thursday evening that started in Westmoreland County.

According to Allegheny Township Police Sgt. Dan Uncapher, it all started just before 5:30 p.m. when an off-duty police officer recognized a suspect who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

The officer tried to pull the suspect, who was driving a silver Mazda, over for a traffic stop on La Belle Vue Road in Allegheny Township. However, the suspect refused to stop.

Police later identified the man as Andrew Libitzer, whose last known address was in Spring Church, Armstrong County.

A chase last for an hour or more, going through Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana counties, before ending back in Westmoreland County on Route 66 southbound in Vandergrift.

During the pursuit, police say the suspect hit a state police cruiser in Elderton and managed to avoid spike strips at five different locations, but was finally stopped when pursuing officers tried using a “Pit Maneuver.”

Police say Libitzer initially resisted officers, but was taken into custody. He was then taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital to be checked over.

Libitzer is facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and attempting to elude police, as well as drug and traffic violations.

After being released from the hospital, police say he would be taken to the Westmoreland County Jail.