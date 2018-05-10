Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A Nazi flag outside of a West Mifflin home has been taken down after neighbors complained.

A family on Bluff Street said they felt targeted because the Nazi flag was strategically hung to face their home.

“I want him to know how I feel. That is wrong,” said neighbor Michele McClain.

On Wednesday, the man who put up the flag didn’t want to go on camera or be identified. However, he did talk to KDKA’s Amy Wadas through his fence. He said he hung the flag on one side of his porch on Tuesday so it could be in the direct sunlight to get the wrinkles out and that he was going to move it to the front of his porch later, which he did after KDKA left.

However, he has since taken the flag down.

Corey Hawkins is dating the woman who lives in the home next door. He is not sure if he’s being targeted because of his race or some other circumstance.

“It got nice out. I started coming over to cut her grass. He seen my car and pulled the flag out. Thought I was living here or something,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the neighbor also has cameras facing toward his girlfriend’s house. However, the man told KDKA-TV he put them up after his fence was vandalized.

