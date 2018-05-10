Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Pittsburgh if you’re on a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

115 Oak Hill Drive (Terrace Village)

Here’s a 426-square-foot studio apartment at 115 Oak Hill Drive that’s going for $995/month.

In the unit, you’ll get both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, a stove and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

118 S. Negley Ave., #1 (Friendship)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 118 S. Negley Ave. It’s listed for $980/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Building amenities include assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1300 Veto St. (Central Northside)

Located at 1300 Veto St., here’s a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $950/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, large windows and closet space. Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

240 Carrington St. (Central Northside)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 240 Carrington St. It’s also listed for $950/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, built-in storage features, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

5712 Phillips Ave., #B7 (Squirrel Hill South)

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 5712 Phillips Ave. It’s listed for $950/month.

In the apartment, anticipate hardwood floors, arched doorways, new windows, wooden cabinetry, a spacious closet, granite countertops, built-in shelves and ample natural light. On-site laundry and storage space are offered as a building amenities. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

