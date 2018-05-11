Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park, San Francisco Giants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen is back where it all started.

This weekend, he’ll play at PNC Park as a visitor, when the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s the first time McCutchen will face his former team since he was traded during the offseason.

Earlier this week, McCutchen told MLB.com he’s not sure how he’ll feel when he steps into the batter’s box at PNC Park for the first time Friday night.

“I’m going to be there and be in the moment and let my emotions be what they are,” McCutchen told MLB.com.

gettyimages 953563680 Andrew McCutchen Returns To PNC Park This Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 27: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on April 27, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

McCutchen was a five-time All-Star with the Pirates and one of the key players on the team that snapped the franchise’s streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons.

He was named National League Most Valuable Player in 2013, the first of three straight years in which he and the Pirates played in the postseason.

