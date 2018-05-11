Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen is back where it all started.

This weekend, he’ll play at PNC Park as a visitor, when the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s the first time McCutchen will face his former team since he was traded during the offseason.

Earlier this week, McCutchen told MLB.com he’s not sure how he’ll feel when he steps into the batter’s box at PNC Park for the first time Friday night.

“I’m going to be there and be in the moment and let my emotions be what they are,” McCutchen told MLB.com.

McCutchen was a five-time All-Star with the Pirates and one of the key players on the team that snapped the franchise’s streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons.

He was named National League Most Valuable Player in 2013, the first of three straight years in which he and the Pirates played in the postseason.