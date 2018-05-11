Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (KDKA) — Where’s Elsa when you need her!? A float caught fire during a parade at Walt Disney World on Friday afternoon.

Parkgoers were watching the Festival of Fantasy Parade in Magic Kingdom when something went wrong.

A dragon float was supposed to be breathing fire, but the dragon’s head ended up engulfed in flames.

(Photo Credit: Alvin Sapp)

Uniontown resident Alvin Sapp was at the park for his daughter’s cheer competition and caught the incident on video.

In the video, a park employee can be seeing hurrying over with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Sapp said the staff did a great job keeping everyone safe and, to his knowledge, no one was injured.

It’s unclear what went wrong at this time.

