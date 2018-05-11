Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Check out this delicious recipe from the Eliza restaurant at Hotel Indigo!

Mini Vanilla Pavlova Shells and Whipped Cream



Yields (9 each) 3-4 inch mini pavlova shells

Ingredients:

4 large egg whites, room temperature

Pinch of Kosher salt

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon white-wine vinegar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For Whipped Cream:

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees with racks in the upper and lower third. Using a 3-inch bowl or round cutter, trace 6 circles on each of 2 sheets of parchment paper. Transfer each sheet of paper to a baking sheet tracing-side down.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat egg whites and a pinch of salt on medium-high speed until soft, glossy peaks form. With mixer running, add granulated sugar 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat meringue on high until stiff and glossy, about 5 minutes more. Sprinkle in cornstarch, vinegar, and vanilla; gently fold to combine.

3. Using two spoons, scoop a mound of meringue in the center of each of the circles. Use the back of one spoon to create an indentation in the center of each mound. Transfer baking sheets to oven. Bake until firm and dry to the touch but not browned, 35 to 40 minutes. Turn off oven and let meringues cool for 1 hour. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

4. Whisk cream and confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form. Top meringues with a dollop of pastry cream and some whipped cream and a big spoonful of your favorite fresh fruit or berries. Serve immediately.

COOK’S NOTES

Undressed pavlovas can be kept in an airtight container for up to 1 day.

Vanilla Pastry Cream

Prep time is 15 minutes; Cook time is 5 minutes; Ready to cool in 20 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1/4 cup white sugar

2 egg yolks

1 egg

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoon natural vanilla extract

Process:

In a heavy saucepan, stir together the milk and 1/4 cup of sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and egg. Stir together the remaining sugar and cornstarch; then stir them into the egg until smooth. When the milk comes to a boil, drizzle it into the bowl in a thin stream while mixing so that you do not cook the eggs.

Return the mixture to the saucepan, and slowly bring to a boil, stirring constantly so the eggs don’ t curdle or scorch on the bottom.

When the mixture comes to a boil and thickens, remove from the heat. Stir in the butter and vanilla, mixing until the butter is completely blended in. Pour into a heat-proof container and place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled before using.