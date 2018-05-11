Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the FBI say a man who robbed a bank in Ohio could be in the Pittsburgh area.

The FBI Cleveland division is searching for an unidentified man who robbed a KeyBank location on Market Street in Boardman, Ohio, last Monday.

Authorities say the man approached the teller counter and threatened violence with a gun, although no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 40 and 50. He’s between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black Ohio State baseball hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt that said “OHIO” on it and black Adidas pants.

The suspect was driving a white Chevy pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plates, and officials with the FBI Pittsburgh division say he may be in our area.

Authorities caution that he is possibly armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees this suspect or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police or the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (330) 333-1847.