PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Akbar Gbaja-Biamila is a former NFL player and a co-host on TV’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

He is not, as fans at Citizens Bank Park saw Thursday night, a candidate for the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation.

The left-handed Gbaja-Biamila took the mound and threw out the first ball – rather, he crazily bounced it up the third base line.

His catcher, the Phillie Phanatic, never had a chance.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

