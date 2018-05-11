Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Akbar Gbaja-Biamila is a former NFL player and a co-host on TV’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

He is not, as fans at Citizens Bank Park saw Thursday night, a candidate for the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation.

The left-handed Gbaja-Biamila took the mound and threw out the first ball – rather, he crazily bounced it up the third base line.

.@Phillies, I think somebody deflated my baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Gj6nkU2ShN — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) May 10, 2018

His catcher, the Phillie Phanatic, never had a chance.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.