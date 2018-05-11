Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — These dogs’ selfie game is seriously on point.

Meet the crew from Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding located in Loveland, Ohio, right near Cincinnati.

Their epic selfie is taking social media by storm, and many are saying their #SquadGoals are unrivaled.

Since the photo was posted to the doggy daycare’s Facebook page back on March 30, it’s gotten more than 500 shares and hundreds more interactions.

The original caption read: “A bunch of goofballs!”

And the goofball pup at the center of it all is Rogue. She the one that appears to be taking the photo.

Her owner tells USA Today that it started taking off when she posted the photo of Rogue and her squad to the Stray Animal Adoption Program group on Facebook.

She says Rogue, a Labrador mix, is a rescue from a group in Northern Kentucky.

Rogue and her friends gathered for the photo in Go Fetch’s open play area near the gate. USA Today reports that the daycare’s owner says the dogs are very cooperative and usually gather there unprompted.

Or, maybe they’re just the selfie kings and queens of the world!

