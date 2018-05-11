Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Metro

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Metro came to Animal Friends as a transfer from one of our partner shelters. In the short time Metro has been here, he’s quickly become a favorite of our staff and volunteers alike. Metro is a very handsome guy who can be a bit shy at first, but warms up very nicely. Once he’s comfortable, he is a very sweet pup! Because of his timid nature and not being completely comfortable with all handling, Metro needs to go to an adult-only home. He’s shown that he can be selective with his dog friends. Earning Metro’s trust is well worth the wait! If he sounds like a perfect match for your family, please give Animal Friends a call or stop in to speak with an Adoption Counselor about him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Metro, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Cleo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

My name is Cleo. I am a very friendly cat who loves attention! I came to the shelter with my friend Moe. I am shy but sweet. Once I get to know you I am lovable and have a lot to say! I would sure love to find a forever home!

Click here to watch a video of Cleo!

To find out more about how to adopt Cleo, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Gypsy

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Poor Gypsy has been in our care since November of last year and we don’t understand why. This sweet girl is 4-years-old and was surrendered to Animal Protectors after her owner passed away and no one was able to care for her.

Gypsy loves to play and is a pro at catch! You can even ask our staff and volunteers… they have the videos to prove it!

According to the person who surrendered her, Gypsy is very snuggly and lovable when she is in a home. She occasionally shows us that side at the shelter, but we know that part of her would come out even more in a home of her own! Gypsy hasn’t had much interest shown in her since she’s been with us and we are hoping that changes soon. We know that she would make a great companion for someone, she just hasn’t found that “one” yet.

To find out more about how to adopt Gypsy, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24