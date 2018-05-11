Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police surrounded a motel in Kennedy Township on Friday afternoon, setting up a perimeter around the parking lot and roping off a car, as they searched the building.

Law enforcement first converged on the Motel 6 in the 200 block of Beecham Drive around 4:20 p.m.

Police activity at Motel 6 in Kennedy Twp. A BMW surrounded by police tape. Allegheny County Emergency Services here on scene @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5VOy7ucTTN — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) May 11, 2018

In addition to police, Allegheny County Emergency Services was also called to the scene.

Officers were scene going in and out of the building on both the first and second floor; and later, officials in Hazmat suits were spotted going into the building.

A staging area was set up in the back parking lot. Authorities also roped off a BMW in that parking lot.

At this point, police have not confirmed why they were called to the scene, but possible drug activity is suspected.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller called the front desk of the motel, but no one answered the phone.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.