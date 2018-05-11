Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a North Side Thai restaurant on Thursday due to multiple health code violations, including hygiene and pest problems.

According to an ACHD report, inspectors found Nicky’s Thai Kitchen on Western Avenue had mouse droppings and flies throughout the basement, which is used for preparation.

The inspector also found a dead mouse inside a cooking vessel stored on bags of rice.

The report says no employees were seen washing their hands at any time during the inspection, and employees were seen touching salad ingredients with their bare hands.

There were also multiple problems with food temperatures, sanitization and several other food safety assessment categories.

As a result, the restaurant was ordered to close.

