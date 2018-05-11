Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Consumer Alert, Local TV, Nicky's Thai Kitchen, North Side

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a North Side Thai restaurant on Thursday due to multiple health code violations, including hygiene and pest problems.

According to an ACHD report, inspectors found Nicky’s Thai Kitchen on Western Avenue had mouse droppings and flies throughout the basement, which is used for preparation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The inspector also found a dead mouse inside a cooking vessel stored on bags of rice.

The report says no employees were seen washing their hands at any time during the inspection, and employees were seen touching salad ingredients with their bare hands.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There were also multiple problems with food temperatures, sanitization and several other food safety assessment categories.

As a result, the restaurant was ordered to close.

The full report can be found here.

