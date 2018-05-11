Filed Under:Marijuana, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

The initiative would allow Ohioans age 21 or older to possess, grow, use, sell and share marijuana in the state.

The petition language certified by Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine on Thursday would keep the state’s medical marijuana program in place.

The petition now goes to the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board, which must decide whether the measure contains one or multiple ballot issues.

Supporters would then need to gather at least 305,591 signatures of registered Ohio voters to put the issue on the ballot. Organizers are aiming for the 2019 ballot.

Voters defeated a recreational marijuana initiative in 2015.

