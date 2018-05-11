Filed Under:Freebies, Local TV, Mother's Day, Primanti Bros.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moms can eat for free at Primanti Bros. on Mother’s Day!

Primanti Bros. says that mothers can get a free Primanti’s sandwich or salad along with the purchase of something that costs at least $3.99, such as a kid’s meal with a drink.

The offer applies to dine-in meals only and excludes drinks.

All Primanti Bros. locations except Florida and the Stadiums are participating in the deal.

If you’re looking for some last minute Mother’s Day activities, try checking out some of the best mother-daughter and mother-son date ideas in Pittsburgh.

