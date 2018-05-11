Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moms can eat for free at Primanti Bros. on Mother’s Day!

Primanti Bros. says that mothers can get a free Primanti’s sandwich or salad along with the purchase of something that costs at least $3.99, such as a kid’s meal with a drink.

The offer applies to dine-in meals only and excludes drinks.

All Primanti Bros. locations except Florida and the Stadiums are participating in the deal.

