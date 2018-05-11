Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the San Francisco Giants arrived in Pittsburgh, the team headed for a local hotel while Andrew McCutchen headed for Oven Pizza.

“Yeah, I went there and got a nice pizza. That felt great,” he said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Then he went home with wife, Maria, and infant son, Steel, to sleep in his own bed for the first time in four months.

“I woke up a couple times because the baby woke up. It was awesome. It was good to be home man. It was great,” he said.

After relaxing at home Friday morning, Cutch and Maria took Steel to the doctor for a checkup.

“He had to get a couple shots and that’s never fun watching that. But he was a big guy. He didn’t cry. That was good to see,” he said.

WEB EXTRA: Full press conference with McCutchen —

McCutchen won’t guarantee he won’t shed a tear or two when he’s honored for bringing winning baseball back to the ‘Burgh.

“I’m sure it’s going to be awesome. I’m sure there are going to be a lot of people there showing their support, so I’m going to just soak it all in as much as I possibly can because it’s not going to last very long but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Arriving at the ballpark, fan Martina Kruise was standing right there.

“I seen him already, got an autograph, best thing ever. He should come back,” she said.

Fans say the team doing well helps ease the pain of McCutchen’s departure.

“People thought when they got rid of Cutch they were going downhill. It don’t take one person, it takes a team, a team effort, and that’s what they are doing now,” Mark Peckens said.

There were plenty of hugs and smiles all around as McCutchen caught up with his old teammates on the field before the game. He says no one should be surprised by how well the Pirates are playing.

“They got some guys and they are doing it man. It’s not surprising because a lot of those guys, we’ve seen what they can do in years past,” McCutchen said.

Cutch says when he arrived in Pittsburgh, they were doing a lot of losing and while he’s proud of helping to bring winning back, he is glad they brought back the fun as well.

“I had a lot of fun here and that’s what we did. Laugh a lot and joked a lot and went out there and played the game and did it seriously, but did with a smile on our faces,” he said.

But McCutchen isn’t ready to make a summation about his time wearing Pirates black and gold. He says that’s for when the story is over, and he feels like there are many baseball chapters of his story to come.

What won’t be changing is where he lays his head at night — Pittsburgh.

“That’s our home, man. We moved in there together when we got married, we stepped foot in that house, and we started our lives together, and baseball is not going to change it,” McCutchen said.