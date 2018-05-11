Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the arrest last month of two African-American men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia.

Chairman Howard Schultz says he doesn’t want the company to become a public bathroom, but feels employees can make the “right decision a hundred percent of the time,” if that choice is removed at the store level.

One of the men arrested on April 12 was denied use of a bathroom before sitting down to await a business meeting. He and his business partner were arrested minutes later.

Schultz, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said Starbucks had a “loose policy” on bathroom use, media outlets reported.

