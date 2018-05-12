WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
Woman, Children In Overturned SUV In Stable Condition
Filed Under:10th Street Bypass, Car Crash, Car Overturned, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A three-vehicle crash shut down the 10th Street Bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. under the 6th Street Bridge.

10th street bypass crash Man In Critical Condition After 10th Street Bypass Crash

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

According to initial reports, a white sedan and an SUV that were traveling in opposite directions collided, sending the SUV into a cement barrier and causing it to overturn. A third vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

The SUV was driven by a woman who had three children in the car with her. The woman and children are reported to be in stable condition, but they were all sent to local hospitals to be checked out.

10th street bypass crash1 Man In Critical Condition After 10th Street Bypass Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The man driving the sedan was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.

10th street bypass crash 2 Man In Critical Condition After 10th Street Bypass Crash

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The 10th Street Bypass is closed indefinitely.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch