Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A three-vehicle crash shut down the 10th Street Bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. under the 6th Street Bridge.

According to initial reports, a white sedan and an SUV that were traveling in opposite directions collided, sending the SUV into a cement barrier and causing it to overturn. A third vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

The SUV was driven by a woman who had three children in the car with her. The woman and children are reported to be in stable condition, but they were all sent to local hospitals to be checked out.

The man driving the sedan was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.

The 10th Street Bypass is closed indefinitely.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details