NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A SWAT situation developed in North Versailles Township when a child was stabbed by his father at a home on Lincoln Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Friday night.

At approximately 9:56 pm police were dispatched to 120 Lincoln Ave in response to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. They encountered the suspect, 28-year-old Syneca Ashley, Sr., and a female, arguing. The female then left the residence, leaving the couple’s four-year-old child in the custody of his father.

About 30 minutes later, the female called 911 again and reported Ashley had called her and threatened to kill the child. The police responded back to the address with the Allegheny County Police SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Unit after Ashley refused contact and barricaded himself and the child in the home.

About three hours later, the child could be heard screaming and SWAT officers forced entry in the residence. According to an Allegheny Police press release, they found Ashley hiding under blankets in the bedroom holding the child, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The child was flown via medical helicopter to a local trauma hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. He is expected to survive his wounds.

Ashley was arrested on scene and will be charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of terroristic threats.