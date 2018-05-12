Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people were reportedly hospitalized after a crash on the Parkway North on Saturday.

According to a witness, a man was reportedly driving erratically in the inbound lane near the McKnight Road exit.

The witness says the driver crashed into a jersey barrier, then crashed into a vehicle and crashed back into the jersey barrier again.

At least three people — a 26-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 3-month-old child — were reportedly in the vehicle the man struck.

According to the witness, the woman was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury, and the male driver was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Both children were OK.

The witness believes the male driver was under the influence, but officials have not yet released any information on the crash and there is no word on charges at this time.