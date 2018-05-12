Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s North Shore was the site of the annual Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community on Saturday morning.

The walk, which raises money for local nonprofit health and human services organizations, was organized at Stage AE.

In the event, walkers selected the participating nonprofit organization they wished to support. The nonprofits then keep 100 percent of the funds raised by their walkers. The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community has been held annually throughout the region since 2003, and has helped organizations collectively raise nearly $12.1 million. Last year, 13,000 registered walkers raised $1.46 million.

“We are happy to once again invite our communities to join their local Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community and support their favorite participating nonprofit organizations,” said Dan Onorato, executive vice president of Highmark Health. “The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community provides local nonprofits with a unique fundraising opportunity, offers walkers a scenic route for exercise and brings the community together to support the nonprofits and the vital services they provide in our communities.”

The participating nonprofits included: A Giving Heart, ACHIEVA, Allen Place Community Services, Inc., Alpha House, Inc., Angels’ Place, Inc., Arsenal Family & Children’s Center Austin’s Place, Autism Connection of PA, Beverly’s Birthdays, Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, Center for Victims, Community Living and Support Services, Consumer Health Coalition, Curable, DePaul School for Hearing & Speech, Dress for Success Pittsburgh, Educating Teens, Inc., Family Promise of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Glade Run Lutheran Services, Glock Foundation, GLY Foundation, Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council, Gwen’s Girls, HOPE Network, Horses with Hope, Hosanna House, Imani Christian Academy, Interplay Child Care Center, InVision Foundation, Jamie’s Dream Team, Jewish Residential Services, Just Harvest Education Fund, Lending Hearts, LifeSpan, Macedonia FACE, Make-A-Wish Greater PA/WV, Mt. Ararat Community Activity Center, Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA, Nabhi Christian Ministries, North Hills Community Outreach, NurturePA, PA Connecting Communities, PA Tourette Syndrome Alliance, PA Women Work, Partners for Quality, Pittsburgh Dream Center, Pittsburgh Mercy, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, Pressley Ridge, Proud Haven, Providence Connections, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh, Sarah Heinz House, Science Tots, Service Coordination Unlimited, Sickle Cell Society, SisterFriend, Small Seeds Development, Spina Bifida Association of Western PA, St. Anthony School Programs, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh, The Community at Holy Family Manor, The Education Partnership, The Junior League of Pittsburgh, The Salvation Army, The Woodlands, Ursuline Support Services, Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, Vintage, Ward Home, Western PA School for Blind Children, Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, Workforce Development Global Alliance, YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh.