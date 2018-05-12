Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER TURKEYFOOT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a cross that was marking the spot where a Somerset County man was killed in a crash has been stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a stainless steel cross was standing along Sculton Road in memory of Nathan Ohler. The cross went missing on March 10 of this year.

The Post-Gazette reported last year that Ohler was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Sculton Road in January 2017.

State Police say the cross was clearly marked “In Memory Of Nathan Ohler 2017.”

The cross is believed to have been stolen, and state police ask anyone with information on this theft to call them at (814) 445-4104.