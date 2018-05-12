Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Net neutrality, the principle that Internet service providers should enable access to all content and applications regardless of the source and without favoring or blocking particular products or websites, officially ends June 11.

“Today, the FCC gave notice that net neutrality protections will be taken off the books on June 11,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement earlier this week. “This is profoundly disappointing.”

Internet service providers, large content providers and connection sensitive services are in line to benefit from the change, while start-ups will take the biggest hit.

In December, the FCC repealed the Obama-era open-internet rules set in 2015. A group of 22 states sued to try to block the new rules from taking effect, and the U.S. Senate may vote to reject the repeal.

“The FCC is on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law, and the wrong side of the American people,” Rosenworcel said. “It deserves to have its handiwork revisited, reexamined, and ultimately reversed. I raised my voice to fight for internet freedom. I’ll keep raising a ruckus to support net neutrality and I hope others will too.”

Time will tell how the elimination of government regulations affects consumers.