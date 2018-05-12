WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. (KDKA) – The state police in Butler County reported a fatal crash on Prospect Road, just north of English Oak Drive, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Jason Patrick Williams, 44, of Butler, lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and struck a tree, killing his passenger, 33-year-old Brandon Michael Lucas, of Oil City.

Williams was transported via medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital.

The vehicle struck the tree on northbound lane while traveling south. The investigation is ongoing.

Neither Williams nor Lucas were wearing seat belts.

