PARIS (CBS) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man stabbed several people in Paris on Saturday before he was shot and killed by police. The incident took place near the city’s famous opera house.

According to CBS News, local police say least four people were wounded — two severely and two with minor injuries — and at least one victim was killed in the attack.

Policemen walk in La Michaudiere street in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police in Paris on May 12, 2018. – The attack took place near the city’s main opera house. Police indicated that the attacker had been “overcome” and his motives are unknown. (Photo Credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Video posted to social media showed police surrounding a man lying on the ground as bystanders in the area frantically fled the scene.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the “odious attack” on Twitter and applauded police for quickly “neutralizing the attacker.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

